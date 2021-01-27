Google Apps Won’t Show App Tracking Pop-up on iOS 14, Here’s Why

iOS 14 introduced a number of privacy-related features, with one being Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT). With the feature due to be introduced, app developers are actively looking to implement it in their apps. But, as you might have noticed, Google apps won’t show the app tracking transparency pop-up on iOS 14. Here’s why.

Apple, initially, wanted to roll out app tracking transparency along with iOS 14. But the company decided to give some time to the developers to comply with the new policies following the criticism.

How App Tracking Transparency Works?

App Tracking Transparency gives users an option if they want the developer to know how you use the app, or basically, track the app’s usage. Currently, by knowing how you use an app, advertisers can target specific ads to show up on their app. But why would the advertiser like to show you these personalized ads? Personalized ads mean users are expected to click more often on them leading to higher conversion rates, which is ultimately what advertisers want.

For e.g., you like, or say, comment, on dog photos on Instagram and Facebook. By knowing what you like and comment on, Facebook can show you ads of a dog care product, or something related to it. But with App Tracking Transparency turned on, Facebook won’t be able to show you these ‘personalized’ ads, and you, won’t click on them.

So What’s Google’s Approach?

Google, today, announced that it’s taking a different approach towards ATT. The search engine giant says “Apple’s ATT changes will reduce visibility into key metrics that show how ads drive conversions.” The company says that this will result in low bidding to the ads, and in-turn will lower the ad revenue as a whole.

Google says that it “will no longer use information (such as IDFA) that falls under ATT for the handful of our iOS apps that currently use it for advertising purposes.”

“As such, we will not show the ATT prompt on those apps, in line with Apple’s guidance. We are working hard to understand and comply with Apple’s guidelines for all of our apps in the App Store. As our iOS apps are updated with new features or bug fixes, you’ll see updates to our app page listings that include the new App Privacy Details.”

App Tracking Transparency pop-ups have started to show up on some apps. Here’s a simple guide on how you can disable tracking for each app.

Our Take

App Tracking Transparency, and iOS 14’s privacy features, in general, haven’t been received well by the industry. Earlier Facebook ran a full-page ad criticizing Apple’s App Store Privacy Labels. With Google, indirectly, hitting at Apple’s approach of ad revenue, the whole industry looks shaken-up. Tim Cook is expected to deliver a speech on Ad tracking and how it won’t affect ad revenue later this week at a European conference.

What are your thoughts on Google’s policy? Did you experience an app tracking transparency pop-up on your iPhone? Which option did you choose? Do let us know in the comment section below!