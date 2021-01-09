How to Disable the ‘Allow Apps to Request to Track’ Pop-up On Your iPhone

First introduced at WWDC with the announcement of iOS 14, Apple has finally started rolling out a new privacy feature that will prevent apps from tracking users across services and apps. This will prevent apps and ad programs from serving personalized ads which is generally why apps track users across different services. However, if you find it irritating to always deny this permission to apps, you can outright set iOS 14 to not allow apps to track you across services and disable the ‘Allow Apps to Request to Track’ pop-up as well.

Every time you open an app that has been updated to follow the new iOS 14 guidelines, it will show a prompt asking you whether you want to be tracked across apps and services or not. If you value your privacy, you will select the disable option to prevent app tracking. However, doing this across multiple apps can get frustrating. Apple has added an option in iOS 14.4 — currently in beta — to simply disable the “Allow Apps to Request to Track” pop-up which in turn will automatically prevent all apps from tracking users across apps and services.

Disable the ‘Allow Apps to Request to Track’ Pop-up On Your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and go to Privacy -> Tracking.

Step 2: Toggle off the Allow Apps to Request to Track option.

Now, any app that you launch on your iPhone or iPad will no longer show a prompt for tracking you across apps and services. Instead, iOS 14 will by default not grant them this permission.

In case you have allowed some apps to track you, disabling the option will lead to iOS 14 asking whether you will want such apps to continue tracking you or revoke this permission from them as well.

The advantage of preventing apps from tracking you across other apps and services is that they will no longer be able to silently profile you and show personalized ads. This is just one of the many privacy-oriented changes that Apple has introduced in iOS 14. The company is going ahead with the rollout of this feature despite criticism from Facebook which says that the change will be devastating for small businesses.

What do you think about this feature in iOS 14? Will you also prevent apps from tracking you across services? Drop a comment and let us know!