iCloud for Windows Adds Support for iCloud Passwords Chrome Extension

Earlier this week Apple released an update for iCloud on Windows 10. The iCloud update arrives with a slew of improvements. The release notes mention, Apple has announced iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome browser. You can use iCloud Keychain passwords using this extension on Google Chrome.

iCloud Keychain password is Apple’s very own password manager. It is available on all Apple devices, and now you can use the extension on Windows 10. This is very useful for people who use both iOS and Windows devices. After installing new iCloud for Windows, you will get to see a “Passwords” section. Clicking on iCloud Keychain logo will take you to the extension download link.

Some have noted that clicking on extension leads to a broken page. We are not sure if the webpage is not working or it’s just a bug that needs to be addressed. Once functional it will allow Windows users to access their passwords via Chrome browser on Windows. It would be great if the same feature is extended to Google Chrome on macOS as well.

iCloud Keychain is linked with your Apple account. It lets you store and sync passwords across multiple devices. Last year, iCloud Keychain gained new features like Password Warning and Two Factor Authentication. The Password Warning feature will alert whenever you reuse a password while the 2FA lets you access the website without entering confirmation codes.

Apple iCloud Keychain is slowly shaping up as a better alternative to third-party password managers like 1Pass. The best part is that it is free of cost and offers seamless integration with iCloud. The Google Chrome support for Windows 10 is the icing on the cake.