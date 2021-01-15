Intel CEO Admits Defeat Over Apple Silicon, Calls Apple ‘A Lifestyle Company’

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has said that the company needs to do better in the processor department, and needs to “deliver better products” than Apple Silicon.

In an interview with The Oregonian, incoming Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has accepted the company’s defeat over Apple Silicon. He said that Intel should try to “deliver better products” than the “lifestyle company in Cupertino.” He said that Apple is merely a lifestyle company for Intel and the best days “in front of it.”

“We have to deliver better products to the PC ecosystem than any possible thing that a lifestyle company in Cupertino. We have to be that good, in the future.”

The ‘dig’ comes after the company’s inefficiency to deliver quality chips. Apple introduced Apple M1 last year, which has begun to replace Intel chips in Mac. Apple M1’s performance is ‘insane’, and the chip even simulates x86 programs better than some native Intel chips.

Gelsinger recently took over Intel as the Chief Executive Officer. He worked for almost 30 years in the virtualization company VMWare before making the switch. He’s joined the company at a pretty crucial time, when it’s surrounded by a number of threats. Failure of Intel to deliver on-par chips as AMD, and the company’s resistance to make the switch to ARM has resulted in a critical situation.

Intel recently introduced its Amber Lake Field processors which, basically, are a culmination of Apple’s ARM design to x86. The chips take the advantage of good old x86 architecture all while bringing in the newer design of ARM chips. Intel CEO’s statement hints that there is some time before the company switches to the ARM processors and the company will continue to manufacture x86 chips with different designs for some more time.

