iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to developers. The company had released the first beta of the OS in mid-December alongside the public release of iOS 14.3.

iOS 14.4 Beta 2 and iPadOS 14.4 Beta 2 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

The second public beta of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 should also be released within the next 24 hours.

The first beta of iOS 14.4 only contained a couple of minor changes including a new Handoff experience for the HomePod mini.

If you install the iOS 14.4 Beta 2 on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.