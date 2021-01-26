iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to the public. The latest release of iOS 14 is a minor one that fixes some bugs and issues.

iOS 14.3 was a major update from Apple but it also ended up introducing a number of bugs and issues. With iOS 14.4, Apple is finally fixing some bugs and issues that have long plagued iPhone owners.

One major change in iOS 14.4 is that it will show an error if a non-genuine camera component is used on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro as first reported by iFixit. The update also fixes the image artifacts that could show up in photos taken with the iPhone 12 Pro.

iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 can be downloaded on all compatible iPhones and iPads by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The public release of iOS 14.4 and Release Candidate has the same build so if you are on the iOS 14 beta program, you are already running the same build on your device.

The full change-log of iOS 14.4 from Apple can be found below:

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone: Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max This release also fixes the following issues: Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

Apart from iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4, Apple has also released the watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4 update to the public. The watchOS 7.3 update introduces new watch faces and expands the availability of ECG to more regions.

If you have found any major change in iOS 14.4 or iPadOS 14.4 that’s not mentioned above, do drop a comment and let us know about it!