iOS 14.4 Release Time in Your Time Zone

Apple released the iOS 14.4 Release Candidate build earlier this week to developers and public beta testers. This means the final iOS 14.4 public release is around the corner. Find out the iOS 14.4 release time in your timezone here.

Apple usually tends to release 4-5 beta builds of an OS before releasing it to the public. However, iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 a relatively minor update and the company released its RC to developers just after two beta builds. The company typically tends to release the stable build of iOS a week after dropping its Release Candidate build. This means the stable build of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 will also be released to the public next week, possibly on January 26 or 27.

Going by Apple’s previous timeframe, the company will release the update at around 10 AM PST/1 PM EST. Since DST is not in effect now, the release time of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 will be an hour later than usual in your time zone. If you are wondering when the iOS 14.4 update will be available in your timezone, check the image below.

Click on the image to expand it

* Adjusted for Daylight Saving Time (8 places).

Tue = Tuesday, 26 January 2021 (117 places).

Wed = Wednesday, 27 January 2021 (26 places).

Apart from iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4, Apple is also expected to release watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4 to the public at around the same time.

Are you looking forward to the release of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4? What changes are you looking forward to? Drop a comment and let us know!