iOS 14.4 Could Warn You About Non-Genuine Cameras on iPhones

Earlier this week Apple released iOS 14.4 beta 2 for developers. A newly discovered code indicates that iPhones will warn users if their camera has been replaced or repaired with non-genuine components. This will help users understand whether their device is fixed with original parts or not.

A similar warning message will pop up in the case of a non-genuine display. Furthermore, the message will appear on Settings App>General>About. It could also appear on the lock screen as a brief notification. The message will read “Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple camera.”

The display warning is not disruptive and does not interfere with your usage. In all likelihood, the camera warning is also the same. Apple also has a similar warning for non-genuine iPhone battery. However, in this case, you will lose access to the Battery Health feature while the phone functions as usual.

Apple is not stopping at just displaying a warning message. It is also likely to direct users towards an Apple Support document and realize the importance of genuine parts. The company recommends getting your device serviced or repaired by Apple Authorized Service centres, technicians using genuine parts, or those who are part of Apple’s Independent Repair Provider Program.

Previously iFixit reported that technicians need to run Apple’s proprietary System Configuration app to finalize camera and display repairs on new iPhone 12 models. If not done, then the camera will become unresponsive or even stop working.

Our Take

Apple had drawn criticism from the Right to Repair movement. It is no secret that Apple’s position on the right to repair has been conflicting. The company’s behaviour on Right to Repair restrictions has been questioned, and some have also pointed out that iPhones are intentionally built such that they score low on repairability.