Apple today released the iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 update for compatible iPhones and iPad. This is a minor point release of iOS 14 from Apple that fixes some underlying bugs with the OS and aims to improve the overall experience. Here’s everything that’s new in iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4.

iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4: What’s New

The biggest highlight of iOS 14.4 is the new Handoff experience for the Handoff mini. On the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, the Handoff feature will now make use of the U1 chip to deliver a location-aware ‘handoff’ experience.

With music playing on your iPhone, if you move closer to your HomePod mini, the device will vibrate. The vibration intensity will increase as you move closer to your HomePod. Once you are close to your HomePod mini, its LED light at the top will also glow as feedback to indicate that handoff is available. A notification will also pop up on your iPhone tapping on which will trigger the new Handoff experience.

Apart from the new handoff experience, iOS 14.4 is all about bug-fixes. Below is the full change-log of iOS 14.4 from Apple:

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone: Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max This release also fixes the following issues: Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

Apple also released the watchOS 7.3 update for all compatible Apple Watch. You can find its official change-log below:

watchOS 7.3 includes new watch faces, features like Time to Walk, and bug fixes, including:

Unity watch face inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you

Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk

ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

While nothing major, iOS 14.4 will still help squash the lingering bugs and improve the overall experience of the OS on your iPhone. If you find any other changes in iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4, do drop a comment and let us know!