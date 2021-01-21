iOS 15 Could Drop Support for iPhone 6s and iPhone SE

With iOS 15 just a few months away, new reports have come out claiming Apple could drop support for iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and iPhone SE.

Apple usually announces a new version of iOS and iPadOS at WWDC every year and rolls it out with the launch of new iPhones in the month of September. It’s really been only four months since Apple released iOS 14, but the rumors surrounding the next version of iOS — iOS 15 — have already floated on the internet.

A new report from the French publication iPhoneSoft claims that Apple will be dropping support for iOS 15 on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the original iPhone SE.

“Here is a first list of apple devices that will host iOS 15 beta next June, once again gleaned from our developer friend at Apple and who notably officiates on the Plans app.”

Considering Apple released these phones way back in 2015, we could see it coming. Still, Apple updated these phones for over five years. This is another commendable effort from the Cupertino-based company, considering the Android counterparts update their phones only for a maximum of two years.

The Verifier also reported the same last year, and with another publication claiming the same, it does sound like Apple might be giving up on these iPhones.

iPhones and iPads that could drop support for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE 2016

iPad mini 4

iPad Air 2

iPad 5

Apple, today, released the ‘release candidate’ versions of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to developers. The update fixes the lag iOS keyboard experienced in some apps. Read more about the update here.

