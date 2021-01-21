iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 Release Candidate Download Available Now

Apple has released the RC build of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to developers. The Release Candidate comes a week after Apple had released the second beta. The first beta of iOS 14.4 was released by Apple in mid-December alongside the public release of iOS 14.3.

iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 RC can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads registered to test beta iOS builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

The public RC build of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 should also be released within the next 24 hours. Apple has also released the RC build of watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4 to developers.

The first beta of iOS 14.4 only contained a couple of minor changes including a new Handoff experience for the HomePod mini. Apart from that though, Apple has detailed other changes in iOS 14.4 in its change-log.

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications for when the camera on your iPhone is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

This release also fixes the following issues:

Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro

Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

The stable build of iOS 14.4 should be released to the public next week.

If you install the iOS 14.4 RC on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.