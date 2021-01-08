2021 iPad Mini Could Launch in March with 8.4-inch Display, Thinner Bezels

Earlier this week, a report from the supply chain revealed details about 9th-gen iPad. Now another supply chain report unveils details about the upcoming iPad mini. Most importantly, the report claims the new iPad mini will come equipped with an 8.4-inch display and thinner bezels.

Unlike the ninth-generation iPad, the iPad mini doesn’t feature a complete design overhaul. Furthermore, it will retain Touch ID that doubles up as Home Button. It seems like Apple is not going to offer USB-C on all new iPad’s. The iPad mini is rumored to come with Lightning connectivity. An earlier report claimed iPad mini would come bundled with a 20W USB-C power adapter. However, this seems unlikely as Apple has already ditched wall charger on iPhones.

From the previous 7.9-inch display To an 8.4-inch display. It’s a narrow frame like iPad Air (3rd generation), and the design goes with iPad (9th Generation), which continues to use Touch ID and Lightning port.

The report also says the iPad mini will be launched in March while the iPad Pro will be unveiled in Q1 this year. Previous reports claim the iPad mini could come with a display that is between 8.5-inch and 9-inch. Kuo added that the new iPad mini would be affordable and offer the latest chipset.

The current iPad mini comes with a 7.9-inch display. We are not sure whether the iPad mini footprint will increase as opposed to the current generation. Perhaps, the slimmer bezel will help accommodate a larger display without removing Touch ID. The 2019 iPad mini arrived with a slew of improvements and a faster A12 Bionic processor.