12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED Display and Thicker Design to Launch in March

Apple is expected to announce its 2021 iPad Pro lineup in March this year. The upcoming iPad Pro will have the same design language as the existing models but the 12.9-inch variant will come with a 0.5mm thicker body to accommodate the mini-LED display.

Additionally, Apple will be changing the position of the speaker grille and reducing the holes in them by two-third as well. It is unclear if this will have any impact on the sound output or not. The rear camera unit will remain the same as the 2020 iPad Pro, but it will no longer protrude from the body of the device.

Interestingly, it looks like Apple will only offer the mini-LED display on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with the 11-inch iPad Pro sticking to a regular ProMotion LCD display.

While not mentioned, the 2021 iPad Pro lineup should ship with an A14X Bionic chip thereby offering better battery life and performance. The cellular variants of the device should also feature 5G connectivity and Apple could add its U1 UWB chip to the tablets as well.

MacOtakara had recently claimed that Apple was working on the 9th gen. refresh of the iPad featuring a slimmer design similar to the iPad Air. The company could also reduce the display bezels on the device but retain the Touch ID-based Home button. Apple is also expected to reduce the price of the tablet to $299 while also bumping its storage capacity to 64GB.