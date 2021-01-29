Renders Imagine iPhone 12s/iPhone 13 with Identical Design, No Charging Port

We are still months away from iPhone 13 launch, yet the leaks and renders keep trickling in. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12s (or iPhone 13) series in the second half of this year. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming iPhone will feature a smaller notch. A new render claims iPhone 12s will feature an under-display Touch ID sensor.

The report claims the iPhone 12s display size will be the same as its predecessor. However, the new iPhone lineup will feature an under-display Touch ID sensor. In all likelihood, the render is referring to an under-display fingerprint sensor similar to what we have seen on many Android devices. Furthermore, Apple will improve the 6.1-inch display while the LPTO display offers a variable refresh rate.

Reports speculated that iPhone 12 would come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, Apple reportedly ditched the feature owing to issues in the supply chain. Apple bought back the Touch ID on 2020 iPhone SE. Now the company is likely to introduce the same on premium iPhone models. The only difference is that Touch ID will be under the display. That said, the iPhone 12s/iPhone 13 is expected to be the first iPhone to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Apple could retain FaceID despite offering an under-display Touch ID. The additional option to unlock your phone might find its relevance in the post-pandemic world, wherein wearing face masks might become a norm. Jermaine Smit, a designer, has created a beautiful concept video. It visualizes iPhone 12s Pro and reveals the design in its entirety.

The new iPhone is expected to be portless and offer better connectivity features like WiFi 6 and mmWave 5G across the entire lineup. One of the models is likely to be portless and will only support wireless charging.