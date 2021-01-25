iPhone 12 and MagSafe Accessories Could Potentially Interfere With Pacemakers and Defibrillators

Apple has updated its support document to reflect that MagSafe accessories and the iPhone 12 series can cause electromagnetic interference with certain medical devices like pacemakers and defibrillators.

The company says that it is best to keep iPhone and MagSafe accessories a “safe distance away” for such devices to avoid any potential issues. Seemingly, the interference is caused by pacemakers and defibrillators containing certain sensors that might respond to magnets and radios when in close proximity.

Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines.

Apple’s acknowledgment does not mean that all pacemakers and defibrillators can face electromagnetic interference when near an iPhone 12 or MagSafe accessories. The company recommends users check with their physician and device manufacturers for the proper guidelines.

MagSafe accessories include not only the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo but also other MagSafe accessories sold by Apple or other accessory makers. MagSafe works using a circular ring of magnets that could potentially affect the working of a pacemaker or defibrillator which could be life-threatening for many.

This issue was first brought to light by the Heart Rhythm Society earlier this month. The study cites three different doctors in Michigan who brought an iPhone 12 near a patient’s cardioverter defibrillator that put it into a suspended state.

Once the iPhone was brought close to the ICD over the left chest area, immediate suspension of ICD therapies was noted which persisted for the duration of the test. This was reproduced multiple times with different positions of the phone over the pocket.

If you use a pacemaker or a defibrillator, it is recommended that you simply keep your iPhone 12 away from your body for your safety.