iPhone 13 Could Feature Smaller Notch, Slightly Thicker Design

A new report from MacOtakara has shed some light on the iPhone 13 lineup that’s due to launch later this year. As per the report based on supply-chain sources, Apple will launch four iPhone 13 models this year.

All four iPhone 13 models will feature the same design language as the iPhone 12 series but their thickness could increase by 0.26mm. The rear camera unit will also see its size increase by 0.9mm, with Apple switching to the entire camera area being protected by sapphire glass. Apple could also end up including sensor-shift stabilization across the board on iPhone 13 models. This feature is currently only available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple could also reduce the size of the notch on the iPhone 13 series as the receiver for the TrueDepth camera will be moved to the edge of the case. This will help reduce the total width of the TrueDepth camera system leading to a smaller notch. It was heavily rumored that Apple would be reducing the size of the notch on the iPhone 12 series last year but that did not happen. The same rumors have now started circulating for the iPhone 13 series, though it is still too early to tell if it would ship with a smaller notch or not.

Apple is also expected to use 120Hz LTPO OLED panels on at least the ‘pro’ iPhone 13 variants this year, with the panels being reportedly supplied by Samsung. The iPhone 13 series is also expected to launch with mmWave 5G connectivity in more markets of the world.