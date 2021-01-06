iPhone 13 Pro to Feature 120Hz LTPO OLED Display from Samsung

Samsung will reportedly be the exclusive supplier of 120Hz LTPO OLED panels for the iPhone 13 Pro series. The report further states that out of the four iPhone 13 models, only the two higher-end models will use 120Hz LTPO OLED panels.

Apple switched to OLED panels across its entire iPhone 12 lineup last year but stuck to using 60Hz panels despite high refresh rate displays becoming commonplace in the Android ecosystem. Samsung first debuted LTPO OLED panels on its flagship Galaxy Note20 Ultra series last year. Many other Android OEMs are expected to adopt the same OLED panel on their flagship devices this year. LTPO OLED panels are more power-efficient thereby ensuring that there’s not much hit to the battery life of a device despite the high refresh rate. These panels can also dynamically switch their refresh rate depending on the content being displayed.

Samsung Display will be the exclusive supplier used by Apple for organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels used in the two highest tier models of its next iPhone, TheElec has learned. Both models of iPhone 13 will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) OLED panels made by Samsung Display.

The report further states that LG Display won’t be able to supply LTPO OLED panels for the iPhone 13 this year but it is developing high refresh rate panels with an aim to supply them to Apple in 2022. The Cupertino company could still source OLED panels from LG for its non-Pro iPhone 13 models.

There were plenty of rumors about Apple adding a 120Hz display to its iPhone 12 lineup this year, though the company seems to have decided against it due to battery life concerns. For 2021 though, Apple seems all set to include a 120Hz LTPO OLED panel on the ‘Pro’ iPhone 13 models. This way, the company will be able to differentiate better between the Pro and non-Pro models.