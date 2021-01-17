Photos Show iPhone 5s Prototype in Never Seen ‘Slate Gray’ Colour

New photos of an alleged iPhone 5s prototype have popped on the internet showing the phone in a never-released slate gray color.

The photos were shared by the user Dongle on Twitter. Dongle says that the iPhone shown in the pictures is the iPhone 5s but in the body of an iPhone 5. He says that Apple tried to ‘conceal’ the device, presumably hiding the actual iPhone 5S body, since both iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s used the same body.

iPhone 5s Prototype This unit has a slate gray iPhone 5 style housing (likely to try and conceal the device) with numerous differences from production (matte top & bottom) Additionally it was manufactured in December of 2012, months after the 5 was released pic.twitter.com/qmKBxCuih7 — Dongle (@DongleBookPro) January 17, 2021

Dongle says that there are numerous differences between this unit, with it having a matte top and bottom. The user also claims that this iPhone 5S prototype was manufactured three months after Apple released iPhone 5. iPhone 5 released in September of 2012, while the unit shown above was manufactured in December of 2012.

iPhone 5S never released in black, or as the user calls it ‘Slate Gray’ color. The phone was available in Space Gray, Silver, Gold colors. Since the user says that this unit was made three months after Apple released iPhone 5S, it might also be one of the first iPhone 5s prototypes since Apple was trying to ‘hide’ the internals of the device. iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, and iPhone SE all used the same box-style body, but different internals.

Additionally, the phone is seen running the SpringBoard version of iOS 7. iOS SwitchBoard is an internal application built by Apple for its employees. It’s a simple gateway to test all the functionality of the phone, for retail use, for service center use as well as corporate use.

iPhone 5S was the first iPhone to feature a 64-bit processor, as well as the first iPhone to feature a Touch ID sensor. It was released in September of 2013.

