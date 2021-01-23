iPhone Users Logged Out of Facebook Due to ‘Configuration Change’

Opened the Facebook app on your iPhone, got a “Session Expired’ message, and were asked to log in again? You are not alone. A number of iPhone and iPad owners are reporting that they were automatically logged out of the Facebook app on their device following a “Session Expired” popup.

Facebook has already acknowledged the issue and says the problem was caused by a “configuration change” on its end. The issue was widespread

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook. We believe this was due to a configuration change and we’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

There’s not much that needs to be done here if you are also facing the same problem. Simply log back into your Facebook account from the app and you will be able to use the social media like normal.

Some users were having trouble logging into their Facebook account as the two-factor authentication codes were taking a long time to arrive over SMS. Others were even required to upload a photo of their ID so they could re-login. However, Facebook has since then fixed the issues, with users now only having to log back into their account.

Were you also logged out of the Facebook app on your iPhone? Or you do not have the app installed on your iPhone in the first place? Drop a comment and let us know!