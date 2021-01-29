17-Year-Old iPod Classic Modded to Run Spotify

iPod is rightly credited with disrupting digital music industry. The iPod Classic was a runaway success and paved way for Apple’s success. Guy Dupoint has hacked a 17-year old iPod classic and upgraded it with an ability to wirelessly stream Spotify. Yes! We are talking about a 17-year old iPod playing Spotify.

The best part is that there is no need to connect iTunes. Most of us might presume it to be a hack or a jailbreak. However, even the last generation of the iPod Classic didnt offer wireless capability. This is what Guy Dupont did, he literally tore apart iPod classic and only retained the front click wheel.

The entire iPod Classic hardware was then replaced by a Raspberry Pi Zero W. Next up, he worked on making the click wheel interface function with Raspberry. A new LCD display, motor for haptic feedback and a 1000 mAh battery was also added to the mix. iPod Classic was not exactly compact and this allowed Dupont to add a slew of new hardware inside the iconic MP3 player.

Dupont used Python to program an interface for click wheel button. In other words, the modded iPod classic can play any digital formats. Furthermore, you can search for Spotify playlists and access your entire library wirelessly. Level of detailing is impressive, especially the green and black Spotify theme color.

Our Take

iPod was first launched in 2001 on October 23rd. After five years of release Apple had sold 100 million iPods and also managed to beat the Sony Walkman. This makes us wonder what if Apple resurrects iPod as a advanced HiFi music player with wireless capability.