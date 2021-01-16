Can You Jailbreak iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3?

It has been a few months since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series were released. Apple has also released a number of iOS 14 updates to fix bugs and add new features to the OS. Usually, it takes a few months for jailbreak to be available for a new release of iOS or a new iPhone. With the iPhone 12 series now available for over two months, is it possible to jailbreak them?

An iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak is already available courtesy of the team behind Checkra1n. However, the problem with Checkra1n jailbreak is that it only works with a limited number of iPhones and iPad. Checkra1n is based on the checkm8 bootrom exploit and so it only works with those devices that are vulnerable to the exploit. The following iPhones can be currently jailbroken using Checkra1n jailbreak running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

Sadly, iPhone XS and newer iPhones including the iPhone 12 series are not vulnerable to the checkm8 exploit and so it is not possible to jailbreak them using checkra1n. Even for iPhone 8 and iPhone X, while it is possible to jailbreak them using Checkra1n, it requires users to turn off Face ID/Touch ID and not to set any lock screen passcode. This is because of a new security requirement introduced by Apple in iOS 14 for these devices which limits the usefulness of the checkm8 bootrom exploit.

What About Unc0ver Jailbreak for iPhone 12?

Unc0ver was the most popular jailbreak tool for iOS 13 and iPhone 11 lineup. However, since the release of iOS 14, the Unc0ver team has been relatively silent. Behind the scenes, the team might be working on turning an iOS 14 exploit into a jailbreak for the OS but there has not been any public announcement from them so far.

When Will an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Jailbreak be Available Then?

At the moment, it is very difficult to ascertain when an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for the iPhone 12 series will be available. The jailbreaking community is going through a lean phase right now. This is something that usually happens every year after the release of a new version of iOS and new iPhones. It takes the developer community a few months to find an exploit and then turn it into a jailbreak for the latest release of iOS available at that time. One can only hope that a similar story plays out this time around as well and an iOS 14 jailbreak for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series is available soon.