Kuo: Apple to Launch AirTags, Mysterious New AR Product in 2021

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed in his latest investor’s note that the Cupertino company would be launching AirTags, another new AR device, new AirPods, and more in 2021.

Apple has long been rumored to launch the AirTags but despite multiple claims from various sources, the Tile-like tracking tags have yet to launch. Kuo, however, expects Apple to launch the tracking tags in 2021. Multiple references to AirTags have already been found in iOS 14 and it is possible that Apple could launch them in March alongside new AirPods and its 2021 iPad Pro refresh.

Kuo’s note does not detail what AR product Apple would launch in 2021. The company has been working on Augmented Reality glasses and it is possible they could at least demo them this year. Previous reports have indicated that Apple could launch its first AR headset in 2022 followed by AR glasses in 2023.

Apart from AirTags and another AR product, Kuo also expects Apple to launch AirPods with a new design similar to the AirPods Pro, more Macs with Apple Silicon chips, and its first products with mini-LED displays presumably the 2021 iPad Pro.

Apple tends to launch new products in March every year and it is possible we could see the company announce the AirTags, mini-LED iPad Pro, and more towards the end of Q1 2021.

