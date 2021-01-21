Leak: iPhone 13 Could Feature Smaller Notch

A new DigiTimes report claims that the iPhone 13 series will feature a smaller notch and an upgraded lens for the ultra-wide angle camera.

Apple was heavily rumored to include a smaller notch on the iPhone 12 series but that did not happen. For the 2021 iPhone 13 series, rumors indicate Apple will use a more compact TrueDepth camera system that will integrate the Rx, Tx, and flood illuminator into the camera module. This would make the sensor similar to the LiDAR scanner that Apple uses on the iPhone 12 Pro series. The updated Face ID camera module will be supplied by LG Innotek and Foxconn, with the front camera modules coming from O-Film.

Multiple other sources have also claimed that the iPhone 13 series would feature a smaller notch, though instead of reducing the width, Apple could end up reducing the height.

As for the ultra-wide angle camera, the report claims Apple will be using a 6P element lens, up from the 5P lens that the current iPhone lineup uses. Apple will also reportedly use the same 7P lens on the iPhone 13 series which it debuted on the iPhone 12 series last year. Apart from the smaller notch, the 2021 iPhone series is expected to feature a 120Hz display, a faster chipset, an improved cooling system, and more.

The same report had previously revealed that Apple will be using sensor-shift stabilization across the entire iPhone 13 lineup. Apple leaker Jon Prosser also recently claimed that Apple will not be calling the 2021 iPhone series as iPhone 13 since the number is considered unlucky in the western culture. Thus, it is possible that Apple could end up calling the 2021 iPhones as iPhone 12s.