MacBook Air with Thinner and Lighter Design, MagSafe Charging Could Launch This Year

After detailing the 2020 MacBook Pro refresh, a new report has detailed the design changes for the upcoming MacBook Air refresh. The redesigned MacBook Air is expected to launch in the second half of this year or in 202 depending on the development cycle.

Similar to the 2021 MacBook Pro refresh, Apple will include the MagSafe charging technology on its new MacBook Air. The new machine will also be “thinner and lighter” than the current model. Apple is also looking to reduce the dimensions of the new Air by reducing the bezels surrounding the display. Apple was also considering building a 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air at one point but decided against it for now. This new MacBook Air will sit as a higher-end model in Apple’s existing MacBook lineup, with the current M1 MacBook Air being sold alongside it as well.

The report also details that Apple is considering bringing back the SD card slot on the next MacBook Pro refresh that’s also scheduled to release this year. The removal of the SD card slot from the 2016 MacBook Pro refresh led Apple to face a lot of criticism but it still stuck with its decision over the years. The company will also be doing away with the Touch Bar that has failed to win over consumers.

Interestingly, Apple has also developed cellular connectivity support for both new MacBooks that will allow them to connect to mobile networks. Additionally, it has also developed a Face ID system for these Macs. However, none of these features will be making their way to the final consumer product. The company had also planned on adding Face ID to the iMac redesign due for release this year but that has been shelved as well.

Our Take

A previous report had detailed that Apple is working on a major new MacBook Pro refresh with an improved display, MagSafe charging, better performance, and more. From all the leaks so far, it is clear that 2021 is shaping up to be a major year for Apple in terms of Mac releases. The company is planning to overhaul its entire Mac lineup this year and launch them with features that consumers have long asked for.