Report: New MacBook Pro to Feature MagSafe Charging, Improved Display

A Bloomberg report also details that Apple is working on a major upgrade for the MacBook Pro lineup, though it differs in some aspects from Kuo’s claims.

The report states that the 14-inch MacBook Pro is codenamed J314 while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is dubbed J316. They will both be powered by Apple’s own M-series chip offering more cores and better GPU performance than the M1 chip found inside the current MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

While Gurman does not mention anything about mini-LED display, he does note that Apple will be using brighter and higher-contrast panels on these new MacBook Pro models. Contrary to Kuo’s report, he states that the design of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be similar to the existing MacBooks albeit with minor design changes.

The report states that Apple will bring back MagSafe charging technology. The new MacBook Pro models will continue to feature two USB-C ports on each side which will be complemented with the new MagSafe charging port. The return to MagSafe will also allow Apple to offer faster-charging speeds on the new Macs. The MagSafe design will be similar to the ones that were found on Apple’s MacBook lineup released prior to the 2016 refresh. They will attach to the MacBook magnetically which allows them to detach when the cable is yanked accidentally.

Apple is also testing versions of the MacBook Pro sans the Touch Bar. Introduced with the 2016 MacBook Pro refresh, the OLED Touch Bar strip has failed to win over consumers, and Apple’s intention to replace them with the physical function keys clearly not working out.

Gurman also states that Apple is working on a redesign for the MacBook Air but it is not expected to release anytime soon.

Our Take

Whether Apple redesigns the MacBook Pro lineup or not, it is clear that the company is working on a major upgrade. The switch to the M-series chip alone will bring about a major jump in performance and efficiency which should be further complemented by the introduction of MagSafe and other changes.