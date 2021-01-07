16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro with Mini-LED Display to Launch This Year, MacBook Air in 2022

A new supply-chain report indicates that Apple will be launching the 16-inch MacBook Pro along with 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED displays this year. The report also states that Samsung will release a tablet with a mini-LED display while MSI will launch a notebook with this new display technology.

Apple is then further expected to adopt the mini-LED display on its MacBook Air lineup in 2022.

The next 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh is also expected to ship with the company’s own M1X chip and a custom GPU thereby allowing it to offer better battery life and performance over the outgoing Intel-powered model.

Mini-LED displays will offer better brightness levels, higher contrast, deeper blacks, and better color accuracy than traditional LCD panels in laptops. This will make them ideal for content creators who have been forced to work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is not the first time it has been rumored that Apple will launch a MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with mini-LED display. Rumor mill has long indicated that at least the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro will get a mini-LED display in 2021.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed in September last year that the iPad Pro will be Apple’s first product with a mini-LED display. He said that the company would receive its first batch of mini-LED display in Q4 2020 that would be ideal for use in iPad Pro. There’s no mention of the iMac but it is likely that Apple plans to switch to mini-LED display on it in the near future as well.