Make Your Next Binge Session More Productive With This Streaming Service

In need of some new binging material? Due to the pandemic, most of us have been staying safer at home and logging some serious TV time. If you’ve been feeling guilty and would like to make your binge sessions feel a little more productive, there’s a high-brow answer to Netflix. Meet CuriosityStream, an award-winning streaming service geared toward those who want to learn while binge-watching. and right now you can snag a lifetime subscription to an HD plan for just $149.99, 40% off the usual price of $250, in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.

Let brilliant minds like David Attenborough and Brian Greene walk you through stunning visual content, helping you devour interesting info and challenge your brain as you sit on your comfy couch. CuriosityStream snagged 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Apple Store and Flixed calls it a “solid catalog of documentaries” for “people who want fact-based programming.” You’ll pick up knowledge in areas like science, nature, history, society, and technology while streaming from your web browser, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV 4, Xbox One, and many more devices. There’s also the option to download shows so you can watch them without an internet connection.

Upgrade your weekly (or daily!) binge sessions with a lifetime subscription to CuriosityStream. It’s available now for $149.99 in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.