New Study Suggests iPhone 12 can Deactivate Pacemakers

A new medical study, published by the Heart Rhythm, claims that iPhone 12 can deactivate the life-saving cardiac defibrillator function of an implanted pacemaker.

The study published by the Heart Rythym claims iPhone 12 “can potentially inhibit lifesaving therapy in a patient particularly while carrying the phone in upper pockets.” The study, mostly, blames the new MagSafe and its array of magnets that could pose a threat of deactivating the pacemaker.

We hereby bring an important public health issue concerning the newer generation iPhone 12 which can potentially inhibit lifesaving therapy in a patient particularly while carrying the phone in upper pockets. Medical device manufacturers and implanting physicians should remain vigilant in making patients aware of this significant interaction of the iPhone 12 and other smart wearables with their cardiac implantable electronic devices.

When Apple integrated MagSafe into iPhone, many people questioned its interference with medical devices. Apple, later on, clarified that iPhone 12, or MagSafe for that matter, won’t interfere more than the previous iPhones.

iPhone contains magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. These magnets and electromagnetic fields may interfere with medical devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models.

Pacemakers such as Medtronic’s use magnets that facilitate the positioning and docking. MagSafe, as per the study, could affect this particular functioning. Now that more and more gadgets are using magnets, MedicalXpress has reported that the heart industry is now looking for alternatives to magnets, and are in early testing of new pacemakers.

