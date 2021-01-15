Report: Netflix Adding Spatial Audio Support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Netflix is quietly working on adding spatial audio support for the content on its platform. Apple introduced spatial Audio with the release of iOS 14 last year. It is available on the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max.

In spatial audio, the earbuds track the position of a user’s head in 3D and change the sound output dynamically based on that. Below is how Apple describes spatial audio:

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings the movie theater experience right to your AirPods Pro. By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, spatial audio can place sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in your AirPods Pro and your iPhone, spatial audio tracks the motion of your head as well as your device, compares the motion data, and then remaps the sound field so that it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves.

As of now, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Hulu already support spatial audio. Netflix adding support for the feature will give spatial audio a bigger push. Seemingly, Netflix will not have to do too much to support spatial audio on its platform since it already supports Dolby Atmos and other surround sound formats. It is unclear when Netflix will roll out spatial audio support on its platform. Additionally, it is likely that Netflix will keep spatial audio support exclusive to its Ultra HD plan which also exclusively offers Dolby Atmos support.

We Want to Hear From You

Do you enjoy listening to content with spatial audio on your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max? Do you think Netflix adding support for spatial audio will be useful?