Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Launched with ANC, Spatial Audio; to Rival AirPods Pro

At the Unpacked event, Samsung has unveiled Galaxy Buds Pro with a new design, better ANC, and an immersive sound. Samsung is aiming to compete with AirPods Pro with the new Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds Pro offers best in class sound quality all thanks to in-ear canal design, dual driver setup. Other features include an intelligent active noise cancellation (ANC) system that is capable of weeding out outside noise whilst you listen to your favorite track. Samsung says the ANC on the Galaxy Buds Pro is capable of canceling 99% of background noise.

The Galaxy Buds Pro tout six-microphone setup for better audio quality during calls. Samsung has also introduced a new feature called Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) alongside external mics to offer a high signal-to-noise ratio. In other words, the background noise will automatically be canceled while you are on call. Furthermore, Wind Sheild technology is designed to cancel wind noise during calls.

The Galaxy Buds Pro also comes with an ambient mode that lets you amplify external sounds up to 20dB. This is very useful when you are asking for directions or talking with someone from the outside. You also get an option to adjust ANC and Ambient Mode according to your preferences.

Samsung has also added a 360-degree spatial audio feature the Galaxy Buds Pro. The AirPods Pro already offers spatial audio features and Samsung seems to be playing catchup. Moving on, the Galaxy Buds Pro case is backed by a 472mAh battery that offers up to 8 hours of playtime over a single charger. The backup increases to 20 hours when used with the case. It also features a USB Type-C port and supports Qi wireless charging. The Galaxy Buds Pro is priced at $199 and will be available starting from January 15.

Would you prefer Galaxy Buds Pro over the AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments below.