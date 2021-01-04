Samsung Galaxy S21 Will be Officially Announced on January 14

Samsung today officially announced that it will be holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14, 2021, where it will be announcing the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung typically launches its Galaxy S flagship in late-February or in early March. However, this time around, the company has brought forward the launch of the Galaxy S21 series by almost six weeks. As per reports, this will allow the company’s Galaxy S21 lineup to better compete against the iPhone 12 series from Apple. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup launched in March last year did not exactly do well, with the devices plagued with various camera and performance issues. The Galaxy S21 series has leaked heavily over the last couple of months and they seem to indicate that the lineup is an iterative upgrade over the Galaxy S20 series.

As per leaks, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra this year. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the top-of-the-line variant featuring a 6.8-inch curved 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED panel, 108MP primary camera, 10MP periscope telephoto camera, and more. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will feature a 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide, and rely on a 64MP camera to offer hybrid zoom.

The devices will ship with a minimum of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, with Samsung offering the S21 Ultra with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. All three variants will support 25W fast wired charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Leaked renders also show a rear design revamp that would set the devices apart from the Galaxy S20 series. Following Apple’s footsteps, Samsung is also expected to not bundle a power adapter and earphones with the Galaxy S21 series.

