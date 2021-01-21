Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Comparison

Early camera comparisons of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are out. Here’s how the ‘big’ flagships from Samsung and Apple fare against each other.

Both Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max come with a pretty (or not?) ‘fancy’ camera setup. iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts a LiDAR sensor for accurate 3D scans, Apple ProRAW, and a big camera sensor, thanks to its sensor-shift optical image stabilization. While the S21 Ultra features a 108MP primary camera sensor and two telephoto lenses.

Arun divided his camera comparison into 10 sets of categories consisting of camera features, the phone’s zoom capabilities, and others. S21 Ultra beat the iPhone 12 Pro Max when it came to more camera features, with S21 featuring 8K video recording, super steady video recording among others. But, the S21 Ultra absolutely crushed iPhone 12 Pro in the zoom capability test.

“Apple jumped from a pretty middle of the line mediocre night mode camera, to the very top. Without fail, the fundamental of a night mode shot, like the texture, detail, the iPhone is winning. “

All in all, Samsung’s beast won MrWhoseTheBoss’ heart and this camera comparison went to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Tech Chap’s video also revolved around the same set of categories as Arun Maini’s. Both were blown away by the zoom capabilities on the S21 Ultra. iPhone has, more or less, been known for keeping the image as close to the real-world colors. But it seems like the tables have turned. The Tech Chap believes that Samsung has beaten Apple at its own game, even though it doesn’t look good every single time.

On the contrary, Tom believes that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra does a better job at handling the dynamic range in night mode photos. Despite liking the dynamic range of the S21 Ultra’s camera, Tom says that he’ll pick iPhone’s photos over the Samsung ones because of it being more ‘brighter.’

It seems like that even though Samsung has brought in many camera features with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the iPhone still beats it at the fundamentals — point and shot, video recording, night mode, and portrait mode.

