Snapchat Finally Testing Dark Mode for Its iPhone App

Snapchat is finally getting around to testing dark mode support in its app, 18 months after Apple first released iOS 13 with system-wide dark mode. All other major iPhone apps have already added dark mode support to their app, including Facebook which also took its own sweet time.

Interestingly, Snapchat has already rolled out support for iOS 14 widgets while it is yet to add a dark theme to its iOS app. The company is currently testing dark mode support with a “very small percentage” of users in select markets. It confirmed this to Apple Terminal, but did not provide any other details about the mode or its rollout plans.

Snapchat has dark mode????? pic.twitter.com/1zGRhtgedA — Dan | ia (@kazum0o) January 14, 2021

Snapchat users have long requested the social media company to add dark mode support to its app but there’s been no word from Snapchat on this front. While Snapchat has been extremely lax in adding dark mode support, it is otherwise at the forefront of trying new features for its iPhone app. The company was among the first to introduce a lens that took advantage of the LiDAR scanner on the iPhone 12 Pro series.

Dark mode in iOS apps makes content easier to read, reduces the strain on the eye, and also helps with battery life to a certain extent. At this point, almost all major iOS apps have added dark mode support.

Given that the feature is currently in limited testing from Snapchat right now, it will likely take a few weeks or even up to a couple of months for the company to roll out dark mode for all iPhone users.