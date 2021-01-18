This Brilliant Concept Imagines Tesla Inspired Apple Car Infotainment

Despite being years away, the idea of the Apple Car has us all excited. Apple has disrupted the smartphone industry, and many believe Apple Car will do the same to automobiles. Thanks to a graphic designer, we now see how Apple’s center console/infotainment screen would look.

The video concept features a 15-inch display that looks pretty similar to the one on Tesla. Apparently, the concept is heavily inspired by Apple CarPlay. Tesla offers a 15-inch touch screen infotainment, which the concept video borrows. Furthermore, the user interface looks like a mishmash of basic car controls with CarPlay now features.

The Apple Car concept imagines a large display split into two sections. The dock is arranged vertically on the left side, while the right part of the display is dedicated to Navigation. Also seen is climate control features, Apple Music integration, Siri, Safari Browser, Dialpad, and a menu to open the car trunk, rear door, and hood.

Truth be told, the concept looks very similar to iPad Pro slapped on a car. While this is not necessarily bad, we feel the Apple Car will come with a better-equipped infotainment. Nevertheless, the concept video helps us imagine ‘Apple Autos UI.’

Our Take

A recent report claimed that Apple is in talks with Hyundai to develop Apple Car. It also spoke about how Apple could develop an automotive-grade processor called the ‘Apple C1.’ Later, Hyundai refuted the claims. Another report says Apple is in talks with multiple car companies and is yet to finalize. Reuters reported Apple had achieved a “breakthrough” in battery technology that will reduce the cost whilst increasing range.