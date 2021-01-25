Apple Launches ‘Time to Walk’: Celebrity Audio Workouts for Apple Fitness+

Apple, today, officially introduced its ‘Time to Walk’ podcast-like service to Apple Fitness+. The service offers weekly audio episodes from celebrity guests, and is available only for Apple Fitness+ users.

Apple unveiled its new audio stories feature called Time to Walk today. With this feature, users will be able to listen to influential and inspiring stories from celebrities around the world. Each story will range from 25-40 minutes and will be automatically downloaded to the Apple Watch. The new workout is available only for Apple Watch owners, who are also subscribed to Apple Fitness+.

Users can listen to these stories with AirPods or other wireless headphones connected to Apple Watch while walking. The Cupertino-based company calls it “an inspiring new audio walking experience.” The service is created to encourage users to walk more often. An equivalent feature, called Time to Push, will also be available for wheelchair users.

In each episode, Apple says, users will “immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music.” Apple’s director of Fitness Technologies, Jay Blahnik, said that walking is the most popular, and important, physical activity in the world.

“With Time to Walk, we’re bringing weekly original content to Apple Watch in Fitness+ that includes some of the most diverse, fascinating, and celebrated guests offering inspiration and entertainment to help our users keep moving through the power of walking.”

Currently, there are four audio episodes available from the country music star Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, Shawn Mendes, and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba. Apple says a new episode will be available every Monday till the end of April.

Do note that Apple Fitness+ is currently available only in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

Our Take

Time to Walk is yet another step towards pushing users to a healthy lifestyle by Apple. The company has regularly rolled out updates and features to its Watch to make it more appealing to the users. This might just prove to be a unique selling point for the company’s Apple Fitness+ service.

Did you try Time to Walk? How did you like it? Will it be a key factor for you to subscribe to Apple Fitness+? Do let us know in the comment section below!