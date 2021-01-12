How to Completely Uninstall Adobe Flash From Your Mac

Adobe Flash is finally dead, and it’s time for you to completely remove it from your Mac. Here’s a handy guide on how you can do the same.

Adobe finally pulled the plug from Flash this year, and it’s time for you to move on. Adobe Flash was one of the major components used for animations and other things during the early web. But as the industry moved on to HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly, and other web developing languages, Adobe Flash became obsolete and now the company no longer supports it.

Why Adobe Stopped Supporting Flash?

Adobe Flash is said to have low-security. Though Adobe patched a lot of things back in the mid-2010s, the software is said to be riddled with security and privacy violations. Once a vulnerability allowed remote access to Mac. Some even blame it for slowing down the computer. Now the whole industry has stopped using it for web development languages like HTML5 which offer superior security and low power consumption. So Adobe has finally decided to stop supporting Flash and has released a tool to uninstall it. Apple blocked the software way back in 2015.

How to Uninstall Adobe Flash from macOS

While the web browsers such as Chrome and Safari have already stopped showing Flash content, a separate application by the name of Adobe Flash Player has to be uninstalled from your system. And even running the uninstaller isn’t enough. Follow these steps to completely remove Adobe Flash from your Mac.

Go ahead and download the uninstaller from the Adobe website.

Open the uninstaller and click on uninstall .

Wait for the process to complete and click on Quit.

Now go ahead and click on Go To in the Finder app, and enter the following command in the box. /Library/Preferences/Macromedia/Flash\Player

Delete the directory if it exists.

Now, again, click on Go To in the Finder app and enter the following command in the box. /Library/Caches/Adobe/Flash\Player



Delete the directory if it exists.

Open this link to verify.

That’s it. Enjoy your Flash-free Mac.