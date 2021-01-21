Video: iPad Pro Running macOS Using Virtual Hackintosh

Lately, Apple is tightening the leash when it comes to jailbreaking iPhones and Hackintoshes. For those wondering, Hackintosh is a PC/device made to run macOS via a hack. Apple only wants its own devices to run macOS and is making it very difficult to run a hacked version. Now a new version of virtual Hackintosh is making rounds, and we also have a video of iPad running macOS.

The new virtual Hackintosh could be useful for researchers, kids, and others. The YouTube video by Yevgen Yakoviliev offers several minutes of a walkthrough with macOS Catalina running on the 2020 iPad Pro. He is using the UTM app to run virtual macOS on iPad Pro. The detailed guide is shared on Github, and it involves creating a virtual Hackintosh. Also used is KVM, an Open-source Virtual Machine tool on Linux.

Specifically, KVM lets you turn Linux into a hypervisor that allows a host machine to run multiple, isolated virtual environments called guests or virtual machines (VMs).- RedHat.

The readme file specifically mentions the team is looking out for help to document the process of “running macOS on popular cloud providers (Hetzner, GCP, AWS.)” We could very well see the latest macOS Big Sur running virtually on cloud-based Hackintosh.

Is it Legal?

Recently Apple had dragged Corellium to courts alleging they copied iOS. Our first thought is that virtual Hackintosh is not legal. However, Kholia, the person who posted resources, says that using the “Apple OSK” sting is legal. Here is link to a public court document that maintains anyone can freely include OSK string in a repository. If you are interested in knowing more, then Gabriel Somlo has explained the nitty-gritty of legalities involved in running macOS with KVM.