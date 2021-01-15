WhatsApp Delays Changes to Privacy Policy Amid Criticism

After causing confusion among the users and facing a lot of criticism, WhatsApp has decided to delay the changes to its privacy policy by three months.

WhatsApp, on Friday, announced on its blog post that it is delaying the changes to its privacy policy by over three months. The new privacy policy was slated to come into effect from 8th February this year. The new update from WhatsApp says that the company is only delaying the changes, and not canceling them.

We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts.

WhatsApp issued changes to its privacy policy earlier in January, which said that the company will share some data with Facebook. The company faced a backlash to which WhatsApp issued a clarification. WhatsApp made it clear that the changes to its privacy policy would protect one’s chats on the platform with end-to-end encryption.

It made clear that both WhatsApp and Facebook cannot see one’s private messages or hear voice calls. The company also made it clear that the changes were primarily for improved messaging businesses on the platform and to allow Facebook, WhatsApp’s owner, to collect data and show targeted ads to users.

Now the company has delayed the process, which means no account will be deleted or suspended on February 8, which was the original date WhatsApp planned to enact the new policy. The company says it will try to “do a lot more” before clear up misinformation about its policies and will make the new business options available from May 15.

