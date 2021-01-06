WhatsApp’s Latest Privacy Policy Forces Users to Share Data with Facebook, Third Party Services

Privacy concerns regarding WhatsApp user data sharing are not something new. However, the matter seems to have escalated with WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy. The new privacy policy offers no options for users to opt-out of data sharing with Facebook.

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy will roll out on Feb 8, and users are getting a prompt. The worst part is that users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp if they don’t accept the privacy policy. Interestingly, the previous privacy policy gave an option for users to opt-out of data sharing with Facebook. However, the choice is missing from the latest update.

The new privacy policy has a section titled “How we partner with Facebook to offer integrations across the Facebook Company Products.” Furthermore, the policy also details how user data will be shared across Facebook and even other third-party services. Below is the list of information it will share with Facebook.

WhatsApp currently shares certain categories of information with Facebook Companies. The information we share with the other Facebook Companies. includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent.

Our Take

Facebook has a somewhat spotty record when it comes to user data protection. The company has been fined by regulators and faced wrath for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook owns a bunch of companies, including WhatsApp, Facebook Payments, Onavo, and Crowd triangle. That apart, the user data can also be shared with other third-party services.

What do you think about WhatsApp’s latest privacy policy? Let us know in the comments below.