Winx MediaTrans Makes it Easy to Transfer Media Files from iPhone/iPad to Computer

iTunes was one of the most infamous products coming out of Cupertino headquarters. The app never got traction among users for its confusing UX and poor performance. If you frequently encounter an unsuccessful media transfer process between iPhone/iPad and Windows 10 PC then it’s time to move from iTunes to a reliable third-party solution called WinX MediatTrans.

What Is WinX MediaTrans? Why Should You Download It?

WinX MediaTrans is an all-in-one iTunes replacement for Windows 10 and more. The Mac version is called MacX MediaTrans. Using WinX MediaTrans, you can quickly transfer photos, videos, music, voice memos, and more from your iPhone/iPad to the Windows 10 PC. It lets you backup and sync media content between iPhone/iPad and PC extensively or selectively without any data loss. The software supports both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Users can even manage/create music playlists, edit artists or album information, and more. What are you waiting for? Go ahead, give it a try from the download link below.

➤ Get WinX MediaTransfer for free to transfer iPhone data

For a limited period of time, the company behind WinX MediatTrans is offering a generous 57% discount to iPhoneHacks readers. You can now grab the lifetime license for only $25.95 instead of a regular $59.99 price.

Let’s take a look at all the major features.

WinX MediaTrans Features

Photo Backup

Music Manager

Video Transfer

Password-protect media files with encryption

Manage Ringtone and voice notes

Video Converter

Reduce Video Size

Use Phone as USB Drive

Photo Transfer

It allows you to import all the photos from your iPhone to your PC with just one click. Simply connect your iPhone/iPad to your PC and open the software. Select the Photo transfer option from the home screen and you will notice all the iPhone photos in the following menu. Use the Export or Add Photo option at the top to transfer photos from iPhone/iPad to PC or vice versa.

Do note that the live photo will be exported as JPG along with a MOV video. Also, you can’t export the photo with the iCloud icon. First, you need to download it to your iOS device and then follow the transfer process. While importing photos from the PC to the iPhone, you have an option to create a new folder on the device as well.

Music Transfer

The music transfer function is as easy as it can get between an iPhone and a PC. You can use the ‘Add Music’ option to browse and select songs on your computer or directly drag the music file to the software. It can auto-detect and convert the music in formats like FLAC, OGG, WMA, WAV, etc to Apple-friendly MP3/AAC. And it can also compress large audio files to suit your iPhone without quality loss.

At any point, you can edit music information like Title, Artist, Album, Composer, Year, etc. Don’t forget to use the Sync button to keep the changes in synchronization.

Video Transfer

The video transfer process is one of the smoothest I have experienced on PC. It will auto-detect whether the added video is compatible with iPhone iPad or not. If it is an unsupported format, you can click “Convert” to convert it to MP4 to be playable on any device. And it can also compress large video files to 50% without quality loss.

Encrypt Files

It also features an Encrypt File add-on. It allows you to password protect photos & videos on the hard disc with unbreakable encryption. You can use the Export with Encryption to safeguard your private photos exported from iPhone to PC with a password.

Manage Books, Voice Memos, and Create Ringtons

It allows you to manage books, voice memos, and even offers the users to create ringtones on the go. In short, you can sync and manage all the types of iPhone files without iTunes limit. No need to deal with iTunes freezing up or throwing unnecessary errors.

Overall, WinX MediaTrans is just the kind of simple, streamlined, easy-to-use tool one could look for, enabling anyone to transfer files from iPhone or iPad to PC in seconds without the pain. Go ahead, give it a try, and share your opinion in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.