Report: 14-inch MacBook Pro Could Feature Brighter Mini-LED Displays, Thinner Bezels

A recent report by Taiwanese publication Digitimes claims that Apple will release the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Mini-LED displays in the second half of this year. The latest report falls in line with Kuo’s earlier report.

Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that Apple would launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year. The new MacBook Pro will come equipped with brighter Mini-LED displays, a new Apple Silicon M series chip, design refresh, HDMI port, SD card reader, and MagSafe charger powered by magnetic cable. Furthermore, Apple could replace Touch Bar on MacBook Pro with physical function keys.

Last year Apple replaced the 15-inch MacBook Pro with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. This year the 13-inch MacBook Pro is expected to be replaced by a 14-inch MacBook Pro. Like before, the new MacBook Pro will feature a larger display with no increase in overall footprint. Yet another report claims that the new MacBook Pro would feature an SD card reader.

It looks like Apple is finally working on pleasing Mac fans. Many have expressed displeasure over removing essential connectivity features like HDMI port, SD card reader, USB-A ports, and a headphone jack. Apple has also taken the flak for forcing users to carry a bunch of dongles for each port. Hopefully, the new MacBook Pro will be different and address the shortcoming of the current generation MacBook Pro.

Apple could launch the new MacBook Pro’s in September, October, or even November. Unlike iPhones, the launch timeline for 14-inch MacBook Pro is not exact. Apple’s M1 Chip has already garnered a good response and shattered the benchmarks. The next generation M series chip is expected to be much better and faster.