2021 iMac Could Feature Major Design Changes, M-Series Chip

2020 was undoubtedly a good year for Apple. This year Apple is expected to launch a slew of new devices, some of which will be minor updates while the others will be significant new versions. Mark Gurman has revealed Apple’s roadmap for 2021. Apple is expected to launch refreshed iPhones, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac.

Gurman says Apple is planning a significant new version of MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac in 2021. All the new products will be powered by Apple’s new M series processor and mark an end to the Intel era. We are particularly interested in iMac since the design has remained unchanged for almost a decade.

The 2021 iMac will be nothing like the current version. Apple is likely to ditch the chunky iMac bezels in favor of slim bezels. Gurman says the new iMac could look much like the Apple Pro Display XDR. He also claims that the new iMac could be launched by the end of this year. This is in line with recent rumors claiming Apple will launch the 2021 iMac in October this year.

Apple had introduced the iMac design in 2012, and it has mostly remained the same. This year, the iMac will get a major design overhaul and debut with Apple’s M series chip. The previous report claims Apple was unable to introduce a new design due to limitations with the Intel system. Now it’s no longer an issue as the new iMac will be powered by an M1 (or M2) chip.

The new iMac is likely to feature a flatter back as opposed to the current bulged design. Perhaps this is due to the lesser cooling needs of Apple Silicon processors.