7-inch Foldable iPhone With Apple Pencil Support Could Debut in 2023

Apple is known to be working on a foldable iPhone. Recent leaks and rumors have suggested that the first foldable iPhone from Apple will debut next year. A new report, published today by EqualOcean, details Apple’s plan for the second generation of its foldable iPhone.

According to Omdia, a Canada-based investment research firm, Apple will launch a foldable iPhone in 2023. It is expected to feature an OLED display, with a screen size of 7.3-7.6 inches. The report also says that the company will ‘add an activity pen’ support to the device, hinting that the foldable iPhone will feature Apple Pencil support. The report highlights:

“Omdia, a global communications and digital media research organization, predicts that Apple may launch a 7.3-7.6-inch foldable OLED smartphone in 2023 and add an activity pen to its foldable iPhone.”

A flurry of recent leaks and rumors have pointed that Apple is working on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip style clamshell iPhone. The company has also tested a foldable version of Ceramic Shield glass for its folding iPhone. Ceramic Shield is the new technology of the glass that debuted with the iPhone 12 series. It offers up to 4 times higher shatterproof resistance than the older generation iPhones. The clamshell iPhone isn’t expected until 2022, though.

Taking a look at the competition, Samsung is also said to be working on the S Pen support for its third-generation of Galaxy Z Fold. The Cupertino-based giant is also said to be in talks with Samsung, due to the latter’s experience in folding displays.

