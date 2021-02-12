Report: AirTags on Schedule for March 2021, New iPad Pro to Debut Along With It

Apple is known to refresh (or launch) new devices during the months of March and April. Last year, in April 2020, Apple announced the new iPhone SE 2020. For this year, Apple seems to be on the track to launch the long-due AirTags, and a new iPad Pro.

Popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser took to Twitter this morning to refreshen his claims about the launch of the long due Apple AirTags, and the possibility of a new iPad Pro launching next month. In his Tweet, Jon says “AirTags are still on for March.” He says that he hasn’t heard about any delays, that could possibly push the date further.

In a reply to his tweet about AirTags, a Twitter user named Zak asked about the iPad Pro 2021, to which he replied “Also March, as far as I know.” Jon has a pretty good record of Apple leaks. His claims about the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 12 specs, and much more have all turned out to be true. So it’s pretty safe to say that Apple could really launch its long-due Tile like tracker next month.

AirTags are still on for March. Haven’t heard of any further delays this time. 🤞 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 12, 2021

AirTags have leaked a number of times. Apple’s Tile-like object tracker was supposed to debut with the iPhone 12 series, but was delayed due to the insufficient number of first-party accessories. Third-party AirTags accessories have already leaked online. AirTags are said not to come with magnets inside so that it wouldn’t interfere with the NFC of your cards in your wallet. So, Apple has decided to make accessories that would have a ‘cavity’ to hold the tracker.

For the iPad Pro 2021, Apple is said to be (finally!) upgrading its display to OLED. It is said to be shipping with a 20W fast USB C charger in the box. Though not much is known about the next-generation iPad Pro, Apple is surely going to upgrade its internals. We might see the next-version of Apple’s already fast A14 Bionic chip in the next iPad Pro.

