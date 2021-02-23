Anker Launches MagSafe Compatible Battery Packs for iPhone 12 Lineup

Anker has announced new MagSafe battery packs for iPhone 12 lineup. It sticks right at the back of your iPhone 12 eliminating the need for a USB Type-C to lightning cable.

Last week, Apple was rumored to be working on a MagSafe compatible battery pack for the iPhone 12 lineup. But, it seems that Anker has beat Apple at its own game, releasing a MagSafe battery pack before the official product. The power bank will attach magnetically to your iPhone, just like the other MagSafe accessories. Dubbed PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank, the battery pack aims to charge your iPhone 12 wirelessly, on-the-go.

The wireless power bank aims to charge your iPhone 12 at 5W of wireless charging. It has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh and is slated to charge your iPhone 12 mini from 0% to 100%, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from 0% to around 95%, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max from 0% to 75%. The power bank charges via USB Type-C itself.

It’s good to note that the accessory isn’t an official one, so the charging speed is capped to 5W. Apple’s rumored MagSafe charging power bank will supposedly charge the iPhone 12 at 15W. Mark Gurman says Apple has been working on the MagSafe battery pack for over a year now and is expected to debut in the coming months.

Amazon is now taking orders for the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank, with deliveries starting mid-April.

What are your thoughts on Anker’s MagSafe compatible power bank? Would you be interested in buying such a product? Let us know in the comments section below!