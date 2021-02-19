Apple in Talks With Multiple Suppliers to Procure LiDAR Sensors for Apple Car Project

A new report from Bloomberg details that the Cupertino-based company has achieved a major boost in the Apple Car project. The report details that Apple is in talks with multiple suppliers for the procurement of LiDAR sensors for its Car project.

Internally known as Project Titan, Apple’s car project has picked up in the last few weeks. The new report highlights that Apple is in “active talks” with a number of “potential suppliers” for the laser-based sensors, probably LiDAR sensors. The report says that these sensors would allow the car’s ‘computer’ to ‘see’ its surrounding. The information was provided by people close to the project.

The report highlights:

“Apple Inc. is in discussions with multiple suppliers of self-driving car sensors known as lidar, according to people familiar with the matter, a key milestone toward the development of its first passenger vehicle.”

Moreover, the report highlights that Apple has been working on its driverless vehicle project for ‘years.’ Apple is developing its car project like its all its other products. All the software and the research and development is controlled by Apple.

The company is now looking for ‘outside vendors’ to supply hardware for the project. It is now looking for suppliers for its ‘heavily customized version of LiDAR sensors.’ The report highlights that Apple is now looking toward developing a car design now.

Apple is reportedly in talks with Nissan to manufacture its Car. It was previously in talks with Hyundai and Kia to produce its car, but the discussions were halted once Kia confirmed its talks with Apple.

What are your expectations from Apple Car? What features would you like to see on it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!