Apple Offering Extra Trade-in Value on Apple Watch for American Heart Month

Posted by Mahit Huilgol on Feb 02, 2021 in Apple Watch, News

February is Heart Month and is dedicated to awareness about cardiovascular health. Apple is celebrating Heart Month by offering higher trade-in values for older Apple Watch models. Currently, the offer is available only in the United States.

Apple has put up a new banner that says customers can get Apple Watch Series 6 for just $239. This is the maximum trade-in value one could get after letting go of Apple Watch Series 4. You can also get the new Apple Watch SE for as low as $199, and this is after you trade-in an Apple Watch Series 2. Furthermore, you can check the trade-in value for any Apple Watch and get extra credits.

The list below shows the estimated maximum trade-in value for Apple Watch.

  • Apple Watch Series 5- $200 (Previously-$190)
  • Apple Watch Series 4- Up to $160 (Previously-$150 )
  • Apple Watch Series 3- Up to $100 (Previously-$95 )
  • Apple Watch Series 2-Up to $80 (Previously-$60 )
  • Apple Watch Series 1- Up to $40 (Previously-$35)

That’s not all; Apple has also reduced the trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

  • iPhone 11 Pro- Up to $460 (Previously $450)
  • iPhone 11- Up to $360 (Previously $350)
  • iPhone XS Max- Up to $340 (Previously $370)
  • iPhone XS- Up to $270 (Previously $300)
  • MacBook Air- Up to $600 (Previously $630)
  • iPad Pro- Up to $535 (Previously $525)
  • iPad Air- Up to $275 (Previously $250)
  • iPad mini- Up to $215 (Previously $205)

You can visit Apple’s website for the latest Trade-in values on your device. Please note that trade-in value is different for different countries. Furthermore, the trade-in value is dependent on multiple factors, including device variant and the current condition.