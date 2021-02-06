Apple May Release iPhone SE 3 Only in 2022

Apple announced the iPhone SE 2nd generation back in 2020. Even though Apple isn’t known to refresh the iPhone SE series every year, a new report details Apple’s plan for the third generation of its Special Edition iPhone, the iPhone SE 3. The report is based on information provided by JP Morgan’s supply chain analyst William Yang.

William Yang is mostly known for currently forecasting Apple’s supply chain metrics. He recently claimed that Apple might stop manufacturing the iPhone 12 mini from the next quarter. In a note shared to AppleInsider, Yang claims that Apple won’t refresh iPhone SE in 2021. Rather, he claims that the company is working on the launch of an “iPhone SE 3” for the first half of 2022.

iPhone SE 3 is expected to come with a similar design as its predecessor. This report goes against the claims of Mac Otakara, who recently claimed that Apple could launch the iPhone SE 3 and AirPods Pro 2 in April 2021.

Apple is also known to be working on an iPhone SE Plus version, that was supposed to come out with iPhone SE 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, popular analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claimed that we might see iPhone SE Plus in the second half of 2021.

The iPhone SE series has really been a ‘special’ product for Apple. Products under the Special Edition category, like iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, haven’t really been research and development intensive devices for Apple. The Cupertino-based company is also known to refresh its Special Edition series with the new design only when a certain design has been used in over two-three generations of iPhones. Like the original iPhone SE, its design had already been used in iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5s. With iPhone SE 2020, Apple introduced iPhone 8’s design.

So one might think that the next iPhone SE 3 would come with iPhone 11’s design. But, Yang believes that Apple is working on another low-cost model based on that form factor, which isn’t the iPhone SE 3.

