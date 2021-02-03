Apple Music Currently Experiencing a Service Outage

A number of iPhone and iPad owners are experiencing an outage with Apple Music right now. Due to the service outage, users are currently unable to stream music from Apple Music. They are also unable to search for music or view their library and are instead being greeted with a “We’ve run into a problem” error.

For some users, the Music app is also crashing when they try to browse their music library. Apple is yet to update its iCloud status page to reflect the outage, but Twitter is filled with tweets of Apple Music being down. As of now, there are no reports of other Apple services including iCloud being affected by this outage.

Is it just me? Or apple music is down now? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/GCqn0psjm2 — Evelynnnn 💙 (@vevelynnnn) February 3, 2021

If you are also experiencing issues while using Apple Music, there’s not much you can do except wait for Apple to solve the issue. Going by Apple’s past record, the outage should be rectified in a few hours from now.

