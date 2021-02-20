Apple Not Holding Any Media Event on March 16

Last year, it was rumored that Apple’s first media event for 2021 was scheduled for March 16, 2021. Going by rumors, Apple was expected to unveil the iPad Pro 2021, new AirPods, and AirTags at the event. However, that event is not happening as confirmed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The original rumor pointed to Apple announcing the AirPods Studio a.k.a the AirPods Max at the event, though that’s not going to happen anymore as the AirPods Max was announced late last year itself.

Gurman did not provide any other details but his tweet does make it clear that Apple will not be holding an event on March 16, 2021. He also confirmed that Apple won’t be launching any new products on that day even via a press release. It is likely that due to the pandemic, Apple will again be unveiling its new iPad Pro lineup via a press release, just like it had done with its 2020 lineup.

Narrator: There won’t end up being one https://t.co/SVAdtzfjqz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

Leaker Jon Prosser also claims that Apple will only be announcing the AirTags and new iPad Pro in March, with no new iMac or AirPods refresh incoming.

Rumors point to Apple announcing the iPad Pro, AirTags, and new AirPods in the first half of 2021. If the company does not announce them in March, it is possible it could unveil them via a product release in the first week of April. Apple does tend to drop new products via press releases so this won’t be an odd move from the company.

Are you looking forward to the 2021 iPad Pro lineup? Do you think Apple will finally get around to announcing the AirTags in March? Drop a comment and let us know!